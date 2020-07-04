All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019

2801 W Biddison Street

2801 W Biddison St · No Longer Available
Location

2801 W Biddison St, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bed, 3 bath home 1 mile from TCU! Walk to Campus and nearby restaurants or shopping on Bluebonnet Circle! Hardwood floors throughout living and dining, granite countertops, & updated fixtures incl. remote-powered ceiling fans. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms down plus upstairs bonus room (not included in sq. footage) that could be used as a den, study, or another BR. Separate entrance leading to mother in laws quarters with a full bathroom. Master bath with dual sink vanity & gorgeous tiled shower. Kitchen includes brand new appliances, huge island with room for barstools, and cute breakfast area! Brand new washer & dryer also included. Don’t miss this incredible property, AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 W Biddison Street have any available units?
2801 W Biddison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 W Biddison Street have?
Some of 2801 W Biddison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 W Biddison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2801 W Biddison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 W Biddison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2801 W Biddison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2801 W Biddison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2801 W Biddison Street offers parking.
Does 2801 W Biddison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 W Biddison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 W Biddison Street have a pool?
No, 2801 W Biddison Street does not have a pool.
Does 2801 W Biddison Street have accessible units?
No, 2801 W Biddison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 W Biddison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 W Biddison Street has units with dishwashers.

