2801 W Biddison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

COMPLETELY REMODELED 5 bed, 3 bath home 1 mile from TCU! Walk to Campus and nearby restaurants or shopping on Bluebonnet Circle! Hardwood floors throughout living and dining, granite countertops, & updated fixtures incl. remote-powered ceiling fans. 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms down plus upstairs bonus room (not included in sq. footage) that could be used as a den, study, or another BR. Separate entrance leading to mother in laws quarters with a full bathroom. Master bath with dual sink vanity & gorgeous tiled shower. Kitchen includes brand new appliances, huge island with room for barstools, and cute breakfast area! Brand new washer & dryer also included. Don’t miss this incredible property, AVAILABLE NOW!