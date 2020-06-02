2752 Yoakum St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Chapel Creek Family Friendly Neighborhood - Property Id: 186621



Convenient location to Lockheed and 15 minutes away from downtown Fort Worth with a quick hop onto highway 30. This home comes with the standard dishwasher, microwave, and oven range setup in addition to a washer, dryer, and fridge. The backyard comes with patio furniture, an outdoor speaker system, convenient outdoor dining, a pergola, and a wooden tabletop for grilling with company. This home also comes with a working projector (lamp recently replaced) and projector screen for a movie room experience. Come make this family friendly property in a neighborhood filled with children a home of your own!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186621

Property Id 186621



(RLNE5368158)