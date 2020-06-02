All apartments in Fort Worth
2752 Yoakum St
2752 Yoakum St

2752 Yoakum Street · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Yoakum Street, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Chapel Creek Family Friendly Neighborhood - Property Id: 186621

Convenient location to Lockheed and 15 minutes away from downtown Fort Worth with a quick hop onto highway 30. This home comes with the standard dishwasher, microwave, and oven range setup in addition to a washer, dryer, and fridge. The backyard comes with patio furniture, an outdoor speaker system, convenient outdoor dining, a pergola, and a wooden tabletop for grilling with company. This home also comes with a working projector (lamp recently replaced) and projector screen for a movie room experience. Come make this family friendly property in a neighborhood filled with children a home of your own!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186621
Property Id 186621

(RLNE5368158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Yoakum St have any available units?
2752 Yoakum St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Yoakum St have?
Some of 2752 Yoakum St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Yoakum St currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Yoakum St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Yoakum St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2752 Yoakum St is pet friendly.
Does 2752 Yoakum St offer parking?
No, 2752 Yoakum St does not offer parking.
Does 2752 Yoakum St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2752 Yoakum St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Yoakum St have a pool?
No, 2752 Yoakum St does not have a pool.
Does 2752 Yoakum St have accessible units?
No, 2752 Yoakum St does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Yoakum St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 Yoakum St has units with dishwashers.

