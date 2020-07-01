2725 6th Avenue

Very close to TCU and Paschal High School. Ryan Place gem. Located minutes from the TCU campus and 1 block south of Elizabeth Boulevard. Every inch of this beautiful home has been remodeled while retaining the charm of it's 1937 roots. This efficient floor plan is well suited for owner occupants or luxury student housing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
