Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:55 AM

2725 6th Avenue

2725 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2725 6th Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Very close to TCU and Paschal High School. Ryan Place gem. Located minutes from the TCU campus and 1 block south of Elizabeth Boulevard. Every inch of this beautiful home has been remodeled while retaining the charm of it's 1937 roots. This efficient floor plan is well suited for owner occupants or luxury student housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 6th Avenue have any available units?
2725 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 6th Avenue have?
Some of 2725 6th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2725 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2725 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2725 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2725 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

