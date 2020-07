Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

This will be a brand new property! Be the first to live here! There will be hardwoods throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, every bedroom will have its own bathroom as well. Don't miss out on a rare opportunity to live in a brand new build before anyone else! Find 3 roommates and come rent from CPH!