2709 Carter Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:09 PM

2709 Carter Avenue

2709 Carter Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Carter Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
Come and see the beautifully re-finished, golden-hued, original hardwood floors throughout the house. Spacious layout with 2 distinct living areas, 1 dining room, large full kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tons of storage space with closets in each room, along with a storage shed in the backyard. Abundant windows throughout provides natural lighting to each room. The backyard is large and has a fire pit. Plumbing has been completely updated throughout; both Central heating and air units were serviced in 2019. Only one mile to downtown, walking distance to hike and bike trails of Gateway Park along the Trinity River, and Tandy Hills Natural Area is basically in your backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Carter Avenue have any available units?
2709 Carter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Carter Avenue have?
Some of 2709 Carter Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Carter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Carter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Carter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Carter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2709 Carter Avenue offer parking?
No, 2709 Carter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Carter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Carter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Carter Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Carter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Carter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Carter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Carter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Carter Avenue has units with dishwashers.

