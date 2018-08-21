2709 Carter Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Come and see the beautifully re-finished, golden-hued, original hardwood floors throughout the house. Spacious layout with 2 distinct living areas, 1 dining room, large full kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tons of storage space with closets in each room, along with a storage shed in the backyard. Abundant windows throughout provides natural lighting to each room. The backyard is large and has a fire pit. Plumbing has been completely updated throughout; both Central heating and air units were serviced in 2019. Only one mile to downtown, walking distance to hike and bike trails of Gateway Park along the Trinity River, and Tandy Hills Natural Area is basically in your backyard!