Fort Worth, TX
2708 Mission ST
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

2708 Mission ST

2708 Mission Street · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2708 Mission Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Home Near TCU! - This quaint 3 bed 2 bath home with striking yellow doors is waiting for new tenants to call it home! The updated home has built ins in the living room two living spaces OR two dining spaces. The house comes with a washer and dryer for convenience.

(RLNE4754565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Mission ST have any available units?
2708 Mission ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Mission ST have?
Some of 2708 Mission ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Mission ST currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Mission ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Mission ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Mission ST is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Mission ST offer parking?
No, 2708 Mission ST does not offer parking.
Does 2708 Mission ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 Mission ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Mission ST have a pool?
No, 2708 Mission ST does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Mission ST have accessible units?
No, 2708 Mission ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Mission ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 Mission ST does not have units with dishwashers.

