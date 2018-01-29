2705 Ridge Road North

Amenities

This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/770343?source=marketing



Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom house in the south meadow addition. Well kept property with custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stone back splash. Tile flooring in hall bathroom, mosaic entry flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, and an open concept living area. Great for entertaining! Backyard has HUGE covered patio (31x14!), two car garage, large backyard and more!



Near Meadowcreek Elementary, Wedgwood Middle & South Hills High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now



