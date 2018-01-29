All apartments in Fort Worth
2705 Ridge Road North
2705 Ridge Road North

2705 Ridge Road North · No Longer Available
Location

2705 Ridge Road North, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This property is set up for self tour. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/770343?source=marketing

Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom house in the south meadow addition. Well kept property with custom kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, and stone back splash. Tile flooring in hall bathroom, mosaic entry flooring, vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom, and an open concept living area. Great for entertaining! Backyard has HUGE covered patio (31x14!), two car garage, large backyard and more!

Near Meadowcreek Elementary, Wedgwood Middle & South Hills High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

