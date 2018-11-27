All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2629 Handley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2629 Handley Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2629 Handley Drive

2629 Handley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2629 Handley Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
2629 Handley Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Lot! - Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath! This floor plan has 2 living rooms, one of which opens to the large kitchen! Kitchen has a breakfast bar and spacious pantry. Master has 3 closets and a dual vanity. Tankless water heater for added efficiency and outside has a good size covered patio and extra parking! Quick access to I-820, I-30 and I-20. The owner does not accept vouchers. $45 app fee per 18 yo & up. Managed by Reedy Creek Management Services. You can find us online at www.reedycreekms.com or you can call/text us at 817-946-2152.

(RLNE4848141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Handley Drive have any available units?
2629 Handley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2629 Handley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Handley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Handley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Handley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2629 Handley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Handley Drive offers parking.
Does 2629 Handley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Handley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Handley Drive have a pool?
No, 2629 Handley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Handley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2629 Handley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Handley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Handley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 Handley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 Handley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terrell Homes
1220 East Vickery Boulevard
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Maxwell
8300 Brentwood Stair Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Parker House
250 West Lancaster Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University