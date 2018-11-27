Amenities

2629 Handley Drive Available 06/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Corner Lot! - Cute 3 bedroom and 2 bath! This floor plan has 2 living rooms, one of which opens to the large kitchen! Kitchen has a breakfast bar and spacious pantry. Master has 3 closets and a dual vanity. Tankless water heater for added efficiency and outside has a good size covered patio and extra parking! Quick access to I-820, I-30 and I-20. The owner does not accept vouchers. $45 app fee per 18 yo & up. Managed by Reedy Creek Management Services. You can find us online at www.reedycreekms.com or you can call/text us at 817-946-2152.



