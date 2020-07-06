All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:01 PM

2616 Canton

2616 Canton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2616 Canton Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

Cozy 1 Bedroom Home in FW ISD - Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Story Home in FW ISD. New interior paint throughout. New vinyl plank throughout home back bedroom that has new carpet. Electric range and venthood. Some ceiling fans. Covered front porch and screened in back porch. W/D connections in back porch area. Spacious fenced in back yard with a shed. Carport in driveway for parking. Has window a/c unit and space heater. No Pets. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Must make 3.5x montly rent, good rental (no evictions or collections in last 5 years), TAR app is $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Canton have any available units?
2616 Canton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Canton have?
Some of 2616 Canton's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Canton currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Canton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Canton pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Canton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2616 Canton offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Canton offers parking.
Does 2616 Canton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Canton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Canton have a pool?
No, 2616 Canton does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Canton have accessible units?
No, 2616 Canton does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Canton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Canton does not have units with dishwashers.

