2616 Canton

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Cozy 1 Bedroom Home in FW ISD - Cozy 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Story Home in FW ISD. New interior paint throughout. New vinyl plank throughout home back bedroom that has new carpet. Electric range and venthood. Some ceiling fans. Covered front porch and screened in back porch. W/D connections in back porch area. Spacious fenced in back yard with a shed. Carport in driveway for parking. Has window a/c unit and space heater. No Pets. No smoking, no housing vouchers. Must make 3.5x montly rent, good rental (no evictions or collections in last 5 years), TAR app is $45 per adult.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5423138)