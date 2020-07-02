2609 Echo Point Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123 Meadow Creek
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
Nice home in Meadow Creek! Landscaped with great curb appeal! Large open living area to Dining area. Vinyl Plank in living & dining areas. Breakfast bar! Granite counter tops in kitchen with a nice backsplash! Lots of cabinets and Tiled floors in Kitchen. Large master bedroom with big windows for natural light. Carpet in all bedrooms. Homes has recently been freshly painted. Large back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
