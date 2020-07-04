All apartments in Fort Worth
2549 Walsh Court

2549 Walsh Court · No Longer Available
Location

2549 Walsh Court, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University West

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Charming Cottage walking distance to Colonial, TCU, and more! - Don't miss out on this Charming Cottage nestled in the mature trees near TCU!! The cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with multiple living areas on a secluded Cul-de-sac will surely draw you in. Generous sized rooms, walk in closets, and storage galore are some of the additional pluses this home boasts. The property is within walking distance to TCU or Colonial Country Club, but yet you feel tucked away on this quiet street. Additionally, the 2nd living room could be made into 3rd bedroom if you needed that extra room!

(RLNE2305744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Walsh Court have any available units?
2549 Walsh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2549 Walsh Court currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Walsh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Walsh Court pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Walsh Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2549 Walsh Court offer parking?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not offer parking.
Does 2549 Walsh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Walsh Court have a pool?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not have a pool.
Does 2549 Walsh Court have accessible units?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Walsh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2549 Walsh Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2549 Walsh Court does not have units with air conditioning.

