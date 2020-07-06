2536 Boot Jack Road

Amenities

Beautiful BRAND NEW home in Oak Creek Trails- Northwest ISD! 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and private study or den, family room with California style kitchen. This home features wood floors throughout the living areas with carpeting in the bedrooms. The living area features a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops and modern stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area opens to covered patio. Master bedroom features en suite master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Relax on your covered back patio overlooking the backyard.