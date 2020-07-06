All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

2536 Boot Jack Road

2536 Boot Jack Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2536 Boot Jack Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76177

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful BRAND NEW home in Oak Creek Trails- Northwest ISD! 1 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and private study or den, family room with California style kitchen. This home features wood floors throughout the living areas with carpeting in the bedrooms. The living area features a gas fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Kitchen boasts gorgeous granite counter tops and modern stainless steel appliances. Breakfast area opens to covered patio. Master bedroom features en suite master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Relax on your covered back patio overlooking the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2536 Boot Jack Road have any available units?
2536 Boot Jack Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2536 Boot Jack Road have?
Some of 2536 Boot Jack Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2536 Boot Jack Road currently offering any rent specials?
2536 Boot Jack Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2536 Boot Jack Road pet-friendly?
No, 2536 Boot Jack Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2536 Boot Jack Road offer parking?
Yes, 2536 Boot Jack Road offers parking.
Does 2536 Boot Jack Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2536 Boot Jack Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2536 Boot Jack Road have a pool?
No, 2536 Boot Jack Road does not have a pool.
Does 2536 Boot Jack Road have accessible units?
No, 2536 Boot Jack Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2536 Boot Jack Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2536 Boot Jack Road has units with dishwashers.

