2532 Galemeadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Huge two story home with split design, master bedroom on one side with attached bathroom his and her vanities stand in shower tub walk in closet and other three bedrooms on the opposite side with their own full bathroom. Home also has two additional rooms down stairs that can be used as additional bedrooms or game room, formal dinning room etc, big kitchen with island, all counter tops in kitchen and bathroom are custom and granite. Has fenced backyard with shed grass and mature trees, has front yard with grass. For those wanting to Own without credit or bank loan, owner offers ownerfin or lease2own. Owner may accept public housing second chance folks with certain conditions.