Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:12 AM

2532 Galemeadow Drive

2532 Galemeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Galemeadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Huge two story home with split design, master bedroom on one side with attached bathroom his and her vanities stand in shower tub walk in closet and other three bedrooms on the opposite side with their own full bathroom. Home also has two additional rooms down stairs that can be used as additional bedrooms or game room, formal dinning room etc, big kitchen with island, all counter tops in kitchen and bathroom are custom and granite. Has fenced backyard with shed grass and mature trees, has front yard with grass. For those wanting to Own without credit or bank loan, owner offers ownerfin or lease2own. Owner may accept public housing second chance folks with certain conditions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have any available units?
2532 Galemeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have?
Some of 2532 Galemeadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Galemeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Galemeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Galemeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Galemeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Galemeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Galemeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 2532 Galemeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 Galemeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Galemeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Galemeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

