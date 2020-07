Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to old world charm in the 21st Century. This bungalow features a big front porch, hardwood floors, exposed beam living room, a breakfast room, wine refrigerator, updated kitchen, and good closets too! There is a fenced backyard with a 2 car garage (for storage). Location could not be better, walk to TCU, Colonial Country Club. Enjoy an easy commute to the zoo, shopping, I-30, downtown, Chisholm Trail, and the Trinity River.