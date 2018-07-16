Amenities

2521 Whitehurst Drive in Fort Worth - Move in Ready!



Beautiful Brick Home in South Meadows Crossing; 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,082 sf. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Ready for immediate occupancy! Amenities include wood burning fireplace, dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, electric cook top range with oven, microwave, electric can opener, new LED lighting throughout, one car garage, city sewer and city water. Crowley ISD. Small pets allowed (max 2). No vouchers, please. Prefer 3x rent gross income, >650 credit score. Reply today to schedule your showing. 1 car garage 1/2 car garage for storage, due to fourth bedroom.



(RLNE4803591)