Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:07 AM

2521 Whitehurst Drive

2521 Whitehurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Whitehurst Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2521 Whitehurst Drive in Fort Worth - Move in Ready!

Beautiful Brick Home in South Meadows Crossing; 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1,082 sf. New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring. Ready for immediate occupancy! Amenities include wood burning fireplace, dishwasher, stainless refrigerator, electric cook top range with oven, microwave, electric can opener, new LED lighting throughout, one car garage, city sewer and city water. Crowley ISD. Small pets allowed (max 2). No vouchers, please. Prefer 3x rent gross income, >650 credit score. Reply today to schedule your showing. 1 car garage 1/2 car garage for storage, due to fourth bedroom.

(RLNE4803591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

