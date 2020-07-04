2512 Lee Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bbq/grill furnished oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

AVAILABLE AUGUST 9th! Stockyard Station! Fully furnished and well appointed 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage within half a mile to the Stockyards, Billy Bob's and more. Each bedroom enjoys 1 queen bed and 1 full bed and don't miss the fully stocked Kitchen, and SMART TVs in living room and kitchen-breakfast room. RELAX & GRILL in the fenced backyard! Owners are Licensed realtors. Great highway access and nearby bus stations, medical facilities, etc. Tenant to confirm schools prior to application. NOTE, not ALL furnishings depicted may remain, minor alterations may have been made since photos were taken