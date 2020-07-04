All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2512 Lee Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2512 Lee Avenue
Last updated May 22 2020 at 6:38 AM

2512 Lee Avenue

2512 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2512 Lee Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164
North Side

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE AUGUST 9th! Stockyard Station! Fully furnished and well appointed 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage within half a mile to the Stockyards, Billy Bob's and more. Each bedroom enjoys 1 queen bed and 1 full bed and don't miss the fully stocked Kitchen, and SMART TVs in living room and kitchen-breakfast room. RELAX & GRILL in the fenced backyard! Owners are Licensed realtors. Great highway access and nearby bus stations, medical facilities, etc. Tenant to confirm schools prior to application. NOTE, not ALL furnishings depicted may remain, minor alterations may have been made since photos were taken

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Lee Avenue have any available units?
2512 Lee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Lee Avenue have?
Some of 2512 Lee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Lee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Lee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Lee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Lee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2512 Lee Avenue offer parking?
No, 2512 Lee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2512 Lee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2512 Lee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Lee Avenue have a pool?
No, 2512 Lee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Lee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2512 Lee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Lee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Lee Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Cooper
1001 West Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University