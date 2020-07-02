2509 McCart Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming three bedroom two baths completely renovated, near TCU! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, open kitchen with gorgeous granite and back-splash, gas range with microwave, soft-touch cabinetry

The master bathroom has a stand-up shower outlined with tile with new cabinetry. New ceiling fans throughout, huge mud-room has washer dryer connections. Pet-friendly! Two car garage with an additional two covered parking spaces. The owner handles lawn care.