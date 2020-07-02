All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

2509 McCart Avenue

2509 Mccart Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Mccart Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Frisco Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming three bedroom two baths completely renovated, near TCU! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, open kitchen with gorgeous granite and back-splash, gas range with microwave, soft-touch cabinetry
The master bathroom has a stand-up shower outlined with tile with new cabinetry. New ceiling fans throughout, huge mud-room has washer dryer connections. Pet-friendly! Two car garage with an additional two covered parking spaces. The owner handles lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 McCart Avenue have any available units?
2509 McCart Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 McCart Avenue have?
Some of 2509 McCart Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 McCart Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2509 McCart Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 McCart Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 McCart Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2509 McCart Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2509 McCart Avenue offers parking.
Does 2509 McCart Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 McCart Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 McCart Avenue have a pool?
No, 2509 McCart Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2509 McCart Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2509 McCart Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 McCart Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 McCart Avenue has units with dishwashers.

