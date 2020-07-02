2509 McCart Avenue

Amenities
Charming three bedroom two baths completely renovated, near TCU! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, open kitchen with gorgeous granite and back-splash, gas range with microwave, soft-touch cabinetry
The master bathroom has a stand-up shower outlined with tile with new cabinetry. New ceiling fans throughout, huge mud-room has washer dryer connections. Pet-friendly! Two car garage with an additional two covered parking spaces. The owner handles lawn care.