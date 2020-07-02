2509 McCart

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! - Charming three bedroom two baths completely renovated, near Hosptial District. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, open kitchen with gorgeous granite and back-splash, gas range with microwave, soft touch cabinetry.

Master bathroom has a stand up shower outlined with tile with new cabinetry. New ceiling fans throughout, huge mud-room has washer dryer connections. Pet friendly. Two car garage with additional two covered parking spaces. Owner handles lawn care. Book a viewing at your own risk; you will fall in Love!



