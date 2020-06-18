Rent Calculator
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2507 27th Street
2507 Northwest 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2507 Northwest 27th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Apply at Havenbrookhomes.com ***Free November Rent*** Schools and other information to be verified by agent and client.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2507 27th Street have any available units?
2507 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2507 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2507 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2507 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2507 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2507 27th Street offers parking.
Does 2507 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2507 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 27th Street have a pool?
No, 2507 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2507 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 2507 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2507 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
