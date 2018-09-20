All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2506 Las Brisas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2506 Las Brisas Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 11:45 AM

2506 Las Brisas Street

2506 Las Brisas Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2506 Las Brisas Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Be the First to Live in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex! Fabulous Interiors Include Granite Countertops, Wood Plank Flooring Throughout, Garage, and Yard! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2019

Deposits: $1,270.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 Las Brisas Street have any available units?
2506 Las Brisas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Las Brisas Street have?
Some of 2506 Las Brisas Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Las Brisas Street currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Las Brisas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 Las Brisas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 Las Brisas Street is pet friendly.
Does 2506 Las Brisas Street offer parking?
Yes, 2506 Las Brisas Street offers parking.
Does 2506 Las Brisas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2506 Las Brisas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 Las Brisas Street have a pool?
No, 2506 Las Brisas Street does not have a pool.
Does 2506 Las Brisas Street have accessible units?
No, 2506 Las Brisas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 Las Brisas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2506 Las Brisas Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Oxford at Lake Worth
1501 Westpark View Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University