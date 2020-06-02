All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2504 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2504 Carnation Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 6:11 PM

2504 Carnation Avenue

2504 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2504 Carnation Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Oakhurst. Beautiful backyard, spacious interior and generous rooms. Updated kitchen, lots of storage and Large Master bed. Open floor plan large rooms that include a fireplace. Lots of original hardware, backyard has covered patio ideal for cookouts or entertaining. Centrally located. Close to downtown, schools and parks. ADA equipped.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
2504 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 2504 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Carnation Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
No, 2504 Carnation Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 2504 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2504 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Carnation Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alexan Summit
1424 Summit Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Sorrento Apartments
5800 Sandshell Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Loft Vue
3125 Mccart Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University