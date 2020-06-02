2504 Carnation Avenue

Amenities
Spacious and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Oakhurst. Beautiful backyard, spacious interior and generous rooms. Updated kitchen, lots of storage and Large Master bed. Open floor plan large rooms that include a fireplace. Lots of original hardware, backyard has covered patio ideal for cookouts or entertaining. Centrally located. Close to downtown, schools and parks. ADA equipped.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.