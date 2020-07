Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming one-story in Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD. Tastefully remodeled throughout, boasting 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with new interior paint, wood-like flooring throughout and carpets in the bedrooms. Enjoy the large backyard with wood fence, covered back patio and use of separate storage area! Nearby shopping and dining nearby. Come see this home today - won't last long!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.