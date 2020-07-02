All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:16 PM

2400 Poplar Spring Road

2400 Poplar Spring Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Poplar Spring Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.This is a fabulous home with open and spacious living room, plenty of space for entertaining! Beautiful kitchen with a modern look and feel. Breakfast bar opens to the dining area. Dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower are just part of the master suite. Plus there is a HUGE back yard. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have any available units?
2400 Poplar Spring Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2400 Poplar Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Poplar Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Poplar Spring Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Poplar Spring Road is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road offer parking?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have a pool?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Poplar Spring Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 Poplar Spring Road does not have units with air conditioning.

