2400 Poplar Spring Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.This is a fabulous home with open and spacious living room, plenty of space for entertaining! Beautiful kitchen with a modern look and feel. Breakfast bar opens to the dining area. Dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower are just part of the master suite. Plus there is a HUGE back yard. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.