2336 W Magnolia Avenue
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

2336 W Magnolia Avenue

2336 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2336 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
This charming craftsman home is located in the historic Mistletoe Heights. Enjoy walking the tree-lined neighborhood, spend a relaxing evening on the large front porch. The home features large bedrooms, open floor plan with the spacious kitchen at the center. All hardwood floors throughout along with modern touches, but still preserving the charm of the 1920's. The backyard oasis features a pool and large patio. Extra storage in temp controlled shed. Landscaping, pest controls, and pool maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
2336 W Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have?
Some of 2336 W Magnolia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 W Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2336 W Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 W Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue has a pool.
Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 W Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 W Magnolia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

