2336 W Magnolia Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This charming craftsman home is located in the historic Mistletoe Heights. Enjoy walking the tree-lined neighborhood, spend a relaxing evening on the large front porch. The home features large bedrooms, open floor plan with the spacious kitchen at the center. All hardwood floors throughout along with modern touches, but still preserving the charm of the 1920's. The backyard oasis features a pool and large patio. Extra storage in temp controlled shed. Landscaping, pest controls, and pool maintenance included.