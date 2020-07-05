2316 Grand Rapids Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

Delightful, well-maintained home minutes away from the Alliance Town Center. It features fresh paint and recent high quality laminate flooring. The highlight is a spacious open concept kitchen, breakfast bar, casual dining area, and living area with high ceilings. In the back, a large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Second and third bedrooms are generous in size with large closet spaces. The sunlit front office has a closet and could also be used as a bedroom. Includes wood burning fire place. Covered patio and privacy fence in back.

Refrigerator provided. Washer and Electric Dryer hook ups are provided.

Landlord pays HOA fees.