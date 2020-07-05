All apartments in Fort Worth
2316 Grand Rapids Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

2316 Grand Rapids Drive

2316 Grand Rapids Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Grand Rapids Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Delightful, well-maintained home minutes away from the Alliance Town Center. It features fresh paint and recent high quality laminate flooring. The highlight is a spacious open concept kitchen, breakfast bar, casual dining area, and living area with high ceilings. In the back, a large master bedroom and bath with walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Second and third bedrooms are generous in size with large closet spaces. The sunlit front office has a closet and could also be used as a bedroom. Includes wood burning fire place. Covered patio and privacy fence in back.
Refrigerator provided. Washer and Electric Dryer hook ups are provided.
Landlord pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have any available units?
2316 Grand Rapids Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have?
Some of 2316 Grand Rapids Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Grand Rapids Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Grand Rapids Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Grand Rapids Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive offer parking?
No, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have a pool?
No, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Grand Rapids Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Grand Rapids Drive has units with dishwashers.

