Fort Worth, TX
226 Wimberly St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:26 AM

226 Wimberly St

226 Wimberly St · No Longer Available
Location

226 Wimberly St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Linwood Park Town Home- 3 bed, 2.5 bath- 76107 - Elegant Linwood Park town home, walking distance to the West 7th Street Entertainment District, and minutes from downtown. Three bedroom, 2.5 baths, open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and designer finishes. Modern layout and design, large master suite and luxury bath with double vanities and over sized shower. Huge closets and separate laundry area. A nice yard and entertaining space on outdoor covered patio. Easy access to W 7th, downtown, dining, shopping, entertainment, etc... Must see to appreciate.

Owner prefers a 2 year lease but open to a one year. Tenants screening criteria and guidelines are located at www.colegrouppropertymanagement.com under the Getting Started tab. All applications must be completed online.

(RLNE4938517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Wimberly St have any available units?
226 Wimberly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 226 Wimberly St currently offering any rent specials?
226 Wimberly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Wimberly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Wimberly St is pet friendly.
Does 226 Wimberly St offer parking?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not offer parking.
Does 226 Wimberly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Wimberly St have a pool?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not have a pool.
Does 226 Wimberly St have accessible units?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Wimberly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Wimberly St have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Wimberly St does not have units with air conditioning.

