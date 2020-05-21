226 Wimberly St

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Linwood Park Town Home- 3 bed, 2.5 bath- 76107 - Elegant Linwood Park town home, walking distance to the West 7th Street Entertainment District, and minutes from downtown. Three bedroom, 2.5 baths, open floor plan and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and designer finishes. Modern layout and design, large master suite and luxury bath with double vanities and over sized shower. Huge closets and separate laundry area. A nice yard and entertaining space on outdoor covered patio. Easy access to W 7th, downtown, dining, shopping, entertainment, etc... Must see to appreciate.



Owner prefers a 2 year lease but open to a one year. Tenants screening criteria and guidelines are located at www.colegrouppropertymanagement.com under the Getting Started tab. All applications must be completed online.



(RLNE4938517)