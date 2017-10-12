All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:43 AM

2207 Park Hill Dr

2207 Park Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed 2 Bath Next to TCU, Zoo, Medical District - Property Id: 251394

UPDATED Duplex near TCU! Great location with easy access to I-30/20, downtown Ft. Worth, Medical & Cultural districts. 1368 square feet. New HVAC/Washer/Dryer and two private parking spaces included.
Tile downstairs with kitchen, living, dining room and private back patio with 1/2 bath. Living room features wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-in shelves and spot lighting. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen with refrigerator included! New washer and dryer included!
New carpet upstairs with two half baths and shared bath. Master bedroom has private balcony, LARGE walk-in closet and LONG bathroom counter.
Linen closet upstairs and entry closet downstairs. Central air conditioning in unit. Come check out your next home minutes from the heart of Fort Worth.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251394
Property Id 251394

(RLNE5666290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Park Hill Dr have any available units?
2207 Park Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Park Hill Dr have?
Some of 2207 Park Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Park Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Park Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Park Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Park Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Park Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Park Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 2207 Park Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Park Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Park Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2207 Park Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Park Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2207 Park Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Park Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Park Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.

