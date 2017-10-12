2207 Park Hill Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed 2 Bath Next to TCU, Zoo, Medical District - Property Id: 251394



UPDATED Duplex near TCU! Great location with easy access to I-30/20, downtown Ft. Worth, Medical & Cultural districts. 1368 square feet. New HVAC/Washer/Dryer and two private parking spaces included.

Tile downstairs with kitchen, living, dining room and private back patio with 1/2 bath. Living room features wood burning fireplace with mantel and built-in shelves and spot lighting. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in kitchen with refrigerator included! New washer and dryer included!

New carpet upstairs with two half baths and shared bath. Master bedroom has private balcony, LARGE walk-in closet and LONG bathroom counter.

Linen closet upstairs and entry closet downstairs. Central air conditioning in unit. Come check out your next home minutes from the heart of Fort Worth.

