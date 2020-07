Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Large home located on a wonderful cul-de-sac lot overlooking a greenbelt. The spacious master suite has a separate sitting area perfect for an office, sitting room or nursery. An upstairs living area has 2 closets & can be easily used as a 4th bedroom. Island kitchen overlooks the family room anchored by a stone fireplace and built-ins. The home is conveniently located & is close to the highly coveted Nolan High School & a Montessori school.