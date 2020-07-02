All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2131 Edwin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2131 Edwin Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:21 AM

2131 Edwin Street

2131 Edwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2131 Edwin Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Mistletoe Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Located in the sought after historic Mistletoe Heights neighborhood, this 2 bedroom half duplex is ready for a renter July 1st! The home has a good layout with lots of natural light, hardwoods, and charm! Updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Enjoy the convenience of central Fort Worth, minutes from restaurants, highways, shopping and the zoo. It is a 2 minute walk around the corner to Lily B. Clayton Elementary School.
No dogs, but cats and other small animals are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Edwin Street have any available units?
2131 Edwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2131 Edwin Street have?
Some of 2131 Edwin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Edwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Edwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Edwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Edwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Edwin Street offer parking?
No, 2131 Edwin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2131 Edwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Edwin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Edwin Street have a pool?
No, 2131 Edwin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Edwin Street have accessible units?
No, 2131 Edwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Edwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2131 Edwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Gardens
550 8th Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University