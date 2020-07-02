2131 Edwin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Located in the sought after historic Mistletoe Heights neighborhood, this 2 bedroom half duplex is ready for a renter July 1st! The home has a good layout with lots of natural light, hardwoods, and charm! Updated kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. Enjoy the convenience of central Fort Worth, minutes from restaurants, highways, shopping and the zoo. It is a 2 minute walk around the corner to Lily B. Clayton Elementary School.

No dogs, but cats and other small animals are allowed.