Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

2128 Benning Way

2128 Benning Way · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Benning Way, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Presidio Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing home located in great area, close to parks, dining and shopping. Beautiful open living room with vinyl wood flooring, brick fireplace and french doors leading into the office. You aren't going to believe the size of the master suite, offering a sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Spacious kitchen features nice cabinetry, ample amount of storage, updated track lighting and pantry. This gorgeously landscaped backyard is perfect for relaxing or hosting your friends and family. You will LOVE this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 Benning Way have any available units?
2128 Benning Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 Benning Way have?
Some of 2128 Benning Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 Benning Way currently offering any rent specials?
2128 Benning Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 Benning Way pet-friendly?
No, 2128 Benning Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2128 Benning Way offer parking?
No, 2128 Benning Way does not offer parking.
Does 2128 Benning Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 Benning Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 Benning Way have a pool?
No, 2128 Benning Way does not have a pool.
Does 2128 Benning Way have accessible units?
No, 2128 Benning Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 Benning Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128 Benning Way has units with dishwashers.

