2128 Benning Way

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing home located in great area, close to parks, dining and shopping. Beautiful open living room with vinyl wood flooring, brick fireplace and french doors leading into the office. You aren't going to believe the size of the master suite, offering a sitting area, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Spacious kitchen features nice cabinetry, ample amount of storage, updated track lighting and pantry. This gorgeously landscaped backyard is perfect for relaxing or hosting your friends and family. You will LOVE this home!