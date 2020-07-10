All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:33 AM

2109 Western Avenue

2109 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Western Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY! 1pm to 3pm! Location is key! This one of a kind Arlington Heights 1927 Craftsman home is the perfect spot for you to enjoy ALL Downtown FTW has to offer! The main house welcomes you with 2 living spaces, a spacious kitchen and dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths. Studio with full size bath and accommodates full size washer, dryer and fridge, is a fabulous addition with endless possibilities. SS fridge and FULL size W&D provided in the main house along with 6 piece patio set so you can immediately enjoy the peaceful backyard. . Landlord will maintain the yard. Don't miss out on this GEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Western Avenue have any available units?
2109 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Western Avenue have?
Some of 2109 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2109 Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 2109 Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2109 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

