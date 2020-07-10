2109 Western Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY! 1pm to 3pm! Location is key! This one of a kind Arlington Heights 1927 Craftsman home is the perfect spot for you to enjoy ALL Downtown FTW has to offer! The main house welcomes you with 2 living spaces, a spacious kitchen and dining room, 2 bedrooms and 2 FULL baths. Studio with full size bath and accommodates full size washer, dryer and fridge, is a fabulous addition with endless possibilities. SS fridge and FULL size W&D provided in the main house along with 6 piece patio set so you can immediately enjoy the peaceful backyard. . Landlord will maintain the yard. Don't miss out on this GEM!