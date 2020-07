Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace oven

ONE MONTH FREE!!!! Location! location! location! Mistletoe Heights, Minutes from TCU, Medical district, Downtown, W7th, Magnolia and I30. Each bedroom has its own private, comfortable in-suit bathroom and a balcony. The garage is very spacious and the landlord is outstanding. Pet deposit of $700 required for pets over 35lbs.