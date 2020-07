Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

NEW YEAR NEW HOME!!! Looking to start the new year in a new home, step into this lovely 3 bed 2 and a half bath. This home features granite counter tops, wood style floors, custom shelves in the master closet, a balcony in the master, and many more features. Back yard has a good size custom brick patio, perfect for parties, while still having grass to run around on. Why waste time searching around, welcome to your new home.