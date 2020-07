Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 5th... 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near I-35W on a quiet cul-de-sac. Enjoy the large living room with wood burning fireplace. Home has recently been updated with fresh paint and flooring...no carpet. Large walk-in closet in Master Bedroom. No pets. No housing vouchers accepted. $40 application fee for each adult. Showings are restricted to Sunday afternoon's while tenant is in place, starting June 23rd.