Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Just minutes from the Botanic Gardens sits this beautifully updated and renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with two fireplaces; one in the master bedroom! The home is full of charm with its original hardwood floors throughout the living room and master bedroom, as well as some exposed original brick in the master bath! Natural light throughout as well as ceiling fans in all bedrooms! Come check it out while you can!