All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2008 Cattle Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2008 Cattle Creek Road
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:26 PM

2008 Cattle Creek Road

2008 Cattle Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2008 Cattle Creek Road, Fort Worth, TX 76134

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*NO SIGN IN YARD* Crowley ISD. Well maintained and upgraded home in CROWLEY ISD! Come see this beauty and the stunning granite upgrades in kitchen AND wood flooring in main living areas. Home boast large rooms and big walk in closets. The vaulted ceilings and wonderful with artist nooks that really give this a custom home feel and character. This home has everything you need to make it your castle. Min credit score 600 per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have any available units?
2008 Cattle Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have?
Some of 2008 Cattle Creek Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Cattle Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Cattle Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Cattle Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 2008 Cattle Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Cattle Creek Road offers parking.
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Cattle Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have a pool?
No, 2008 Cattle Creek Road does not have a pool.
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 2008 Cattle Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Cattle Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Cameron Creek
5209 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76140
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University