*NO SIGN IN YARD* Crowley ISD. Well maintained and upgraded home in CROWLEY ISD! Come see this beauty and the stunning granite upgrades in kitchen AND wood flooring in main living areas. Home boast large rooms and big walk in closets. The vaulted ceilings and wonderful with artist nooks that really give this a custom home feel and character. This home has everything you need to make it your castle. Min credit score 600 per owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have any available units?
2008 Cattle Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Cattle Creek Road have?
Is 2008 Cattle Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Cattle Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.