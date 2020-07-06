2008 Cattle Creek Road

Amenities

*NO SIGN IN YARD* Crowley ISD. Well maintained and upgraded home in CROWLEY ISD! Come see this beauty and the stunning granite upgrades in kitchen AND wood flooring in main living areas. Home boast large rooms and big walk in closets. The vaulted ceilings and wonderful with artist nooks that really give this a custom home feel and character. This home has everything you need to make it your castle. Min credit score 600 per owner.