1937 Arroyo Verde Trail

The lifestyle you've always wanted is made possible for you in this unique home in Las Ventanas perfectly located just minutes from Downtown Fort Worth and Alliance Town Center where you can enjoy premier shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is made to save on utilities Spray Foam in attic and Low E Windows makes this house extremely energy efficient. Kitchen features granite counter tops, large center island. Downstairs has a Study, open living area, half bath, luxurious Master and Master Bath, upstairs 2 full baths with exceptionally large bedrooms and spacious game room. Backyard features covered patio, Austin Stone planters and custom Pergola.