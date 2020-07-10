Rent Calculator
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:40 AM
1917 Birdell Street
1917 Birdell Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1917 Birdell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1917 Birdell Street have any available units?
1917 Birdell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 1917 Birdell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Birdell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Birdell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Birdell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 1917 Birdell Street offer parking?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have a pool?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
