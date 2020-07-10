All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1917 Birdell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1917 Birdell Street
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:40 AM

1917 Birdell Street

1917 Birdell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1917 Birdell Street, Fort Worth, TX 76105
Historic Stop Six

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Rental Terms: Rent: $945, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $945, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Birdell Street have any available units?
1917 Birdell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1917 Birdell Street currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Birdell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Birdell Street pet-friendly?
No, 1917 Birdell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1917 Birdell Street offer parking?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have a pool?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have accessible units?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1917 Birdell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1917 Birdell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137
River Park Apartments
3309 Riveroad Ct
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Bridge Hollow Apartment Homes
5801 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Chateau on the River
3301 River Park Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University