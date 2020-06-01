All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1912 Queen St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1912 Queen St
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:57 AM

1912 Queen St

1912 Queen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Queen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
1912 Queen St Available 06/01/20 -- BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM MEADOWBROOK Home -3/2--Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth~ Fenced Yard -- Master Suite ~2 CAR Garage - Coming Soon. Apply today

Spacious home 3-2-2 located less than 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property features include an easy access to I-30, large back yard, updated kitchen, comfortable master suite with huge walk-in closet , you don't want to miss out on this beautiful home.

1912 Queen St
Fort Worth, TX 76103
1595 SQ( +-)

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURING:
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
Master Bathroom includes Garden Tub and separated shower
Huge Walk-in closet
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Cathedral Ceiling (Living Room)
Large Open Living Areas
Tile Flooring
Walk in Closet
Large Landscaped & Fenced Yard
2Car Garage
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

EXCELLENT MEADOWBROOK LOCATION:
EASY Access - I-30 - Loop 820
MINUTES To Downtown Ft Worth
LOCATED Off Meadowbrook Dr
NEAR Meadowbrook Golf Course

DIRECTIONS: From Meadow Brook Dr. turn North on Queen St. home will be on the left.

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management, LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020**

(RLNE3570109)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Queen St have any available units?
1912 Queen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Queen St have?
Some of 1912 Queen St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Queen St currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Queen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Queen St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Queen St is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Queen St offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Queen St offers parking.
Does 1912 Queen St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Queen St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Queen St have a pool?
No, 1912 Queen St does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Queen St have accessible units?
Yes, 1912 Queen St has accessible units.
Does 1912 Queen St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Queen St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Dakota Ridge
6776 Westcreek Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Sagestone Village
3255 Sagestone Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Marine Creek Apartments
4500 Marine Creek Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University