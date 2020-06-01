Amenities
1912 Queen St Available 06/01/20 -- BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM MEADOWBROOK Home -3/2--Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth~ Fenced Yard -- Master Suite ~2 CAR Garage - Coming Soon. Apply today
Spacious home 3-2-2 located less than 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property features include an easy access to I-30, large back yard, updated kitchen, comfortable master suite with huge walk-in closet , you don't want to miss out on this beautiful home.
1912 Queen St
Fort Worth, TX 76103
1595 SQ( +-)
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURING:
3 Bedroom
2 Bath
Master Bathroom includes Garden Tub and separated shower
Huge Walk-in closet
Open Kitchen
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
Cathedral Ceiling (Living Room)
Large Open Living Areas
Tile Flooring
Walk in Closet
Large Landscaped & Fenced Yard
2Car Garage
Pet Friendly
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
EXCELLENT MEADOWBROOK LOCATION:
EASY Access - I-30 - Loop 820
MINUTES To Downtown Ft Worth
LOCATED Off Meadowbrook Dr
NEAR Meadowbrook Golf Course
DIRECTIONS: From Meadow Brook Dr. turn North on Queen St. home will be on the left.
