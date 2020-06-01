Amenities

1912 Queen St Available 06/01/20 -- BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM MEADOWBROOK Home -3/2--Minutes to Downtown Fort Worth~ Fenced Yard -- Master Suite ~2 CAR Garage - Coming Soon. Apply today



Spacious home 3-2-2 located less than 10 minutes from Downtown Fort Worth. Property features include an easy access to I-30, large back yard, updated kitchen, comfortable master suite with huge walk-in closet , you don't want to miss out on this beautiful home.



1912 Queen St

Fort Worth, TX 76103

1595 SQ( +-)



BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL HOME FEATURING:

3 Bedroom

2 Bath

Master Bathroom includes Garden Tub and separated shower

Huge Walk-in closet

Open Kitchen

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

Cathedral Ceiling (Living Room)

Large Open Living Areas

Tile Flooring

Walk in Closet

Large Landscaped & Fenced Yard

2Car Garage

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



EXCELLENT MEADOWBROOK LOCATION:

EASY Access - I-30 - Loop 820

MINUTES To Downtown Ft Worth

LOCATED Off Meadowbrook Dr

NEAR Meadowbrook Golf Course



DIRECTIONS: From Meadow Brook Dr. turn North on Queen St. home will be on the left.



