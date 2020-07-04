1837 Ramada Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Nice 4-2.5-2 in a quiet Justin area neighborhood. Large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace & wood floors w open floor plan. Large square tiles in Formal Dining, Kitchen, & hallway. Kitchen boasts new Countertops, Range, Microwave, Diswasher, and Walk in Pantry. Master is down w new carpet has a Garden Tub, Large vanity w two sinks, and Oversized Mstr closet. There are 3 large Bedrooms up with a a large Gameroom all have new carpet. Each has a ceiling fan to keep you cool!

The backyard has plenty of shade under the large covered patio and shade trees. There is a Community pool, park, and greenbelt! Close to Schools. Easy access to Northwest school complex. Owner pays the HOA dues.