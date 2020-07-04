All apartments in Fort Worth
1837 Ramada Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1837 Ramada Trail

1837 Ramada Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1837 Ramada Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76247
Harriet Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Nice 4-2.5-2 in a quiet Justin area neighborhood. Large living room with cozy wood burning fireplace & wood floors w open floor plan. Large square tiles in Formal Dining, Kitchen, & hallway. Kitchen boasts new Countertops, Range, Microwave, Diswasher, and Walk in Pantry. Master is down w new carpet has a Garden Tub, Large vanity w two sinks, and Oversized Mstr closet. There are 3 large Bedrooms up with a a large Gameroom all have new carpet. Each has a ceiling fan to keep you cool!
The backyard has plenty of shade under the large covered patio and shade trees. There is a Community pool, park, and greenbelt! Close to Schools. Easy access to Northwest school complex. Owner pays the HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1837 Ramada Trail have any available units?
1837 Ramada Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1837 Ramada Trail have?
Some of 1837 Ramada Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1837 Ramada Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1837 Ramada Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1837 Ramada Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1837 Ramada Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1837 Ramada Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1837 Ramada Trail offers parking.
Does 1837 Ramada Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1837 Ramada Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1837 Ramada Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1837 Ramada Trail has a pool.
Does 1837 Ramada Trail have accessible units?
No, 1837 Ramada Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1837 Ramada Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1837 Ramada Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

