Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Absolutely charming Hillcrest bungalow located in the coveted Camp Bowie, Hillcrest, Arlington Heights, Crestine area. Complete remodel by local custom builder with new plumbing, appliances, and HVAC system. Has been a corporate home for a local business relocating to another city. The owner has added a second story above the detached garage that can be used for guest quarters, studio, gym, or office.

Truly lovely, wonderfully kept home that will certainly move quickly.