Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice home Spacious and open. Located in the Eagle Mt Saginaw ISD. Easy access to US 287 and I 35 North. White appliances in the kitchen, breakfast area and bar, formal dining area. Master bedroom has window seat, split bedrooms. Pets are welcome fee required. Must be able to move in within 30 days. Call 817306-1919 to schedule an appointment.

Contact us to schedule a showing.