Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1805 Pamela Lane

1805 Pamela Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Pamela Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Ryanwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Pride of ownership shows in this classic, vintage home. Previous owner installed real wood floors and custom finishes. Most recent tenants have done an excellent job taking care of this beauty. Sun room off of the living area let's in a great deal of natural light. Would make for an awesome plant room, craft room, man cave, play room, you name it. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cook top and a passthrough window looking into the living area. The back yard has two sheds available for tenant storage. A peach tree in the back yard could be an active producing abundance of fruit with a little TLC. All bedrooms are of good size and one has beautiful bay windows. Come see for yourself.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Pamela Lane have any available units?
1805 Pamela Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 1805 Pamela Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Pamela Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Pamela Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane offer parking?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane have a pool?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane have accessible units?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 Pamela Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 Pamela Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

