1805 Pamela Lane

Pride of ownership shows in this classic, vintage home. Previous owner installed real wood floors and custom finishes. Most recent tenants have done an excellent job taking care of this beauty. Sun room off of the living area let's in a great deal of natural light. Would make for an awesome plant room, craft room, man cave, play room, you name it. The kitchen is equipped with a gas cook top and a passthrough window looking into the living area. The back yard has two sheds available for tenant storage. A peach tree in the back yard could be an active producing abundance of fruit with a little TLC. All bedrooms are of good size and one has beautiful bay windows. Come see for yourself.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.