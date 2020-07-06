All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 1801 Virginia Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
1801 Virginia Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 Virginia Pl

1801 Virginia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1801 Virginia Place, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WONDERFUL ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HOME IN THE HEART OF THE CULTURAL DISTRICT. - Must see to appreciate. Beautiful 1924 home. Updated large kitchen with granite counters and top of line appliances. Two remodeled bathrooms. Large rooms with original hardwood floors and large windows throughout Large front porch and back yard with wrap around decking. Great basement for storage. Easy access to everything shopping, dining, entertainment, downtown, etc... Come and make this one your own.

Public Driving Directions: Camp Bowie South on Virginia Place

(RLNE3211576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Virginia Pl have any available units?
1801 Virginia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Virginia Pl have?
Some of 1801 Virginia Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Virginia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Virginia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Virginia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Virginia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Virginia Pl offer parking?
No, 1801 Virginia Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1801 Virginia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 Virginia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Virginia Pl have a pool?
No, 1801 Virginia Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Virginia Pl have accessible units?
No, 1801 Virginia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Virginia Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 Virginia Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
University Heights
2901 Stanley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Trinity Meadows
4633 Sycamore School Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76133
Woods of Ridgmar
2200 Taxco Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Club at Fossil Creek
3400 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University