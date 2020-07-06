1801 Virginia Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

WONDERFUL ARLINGTON HEIGHTS HOME IN THE HEART OF THE CULTURAL DISTRICT. - Must see to appreciate. Beautiful 1924 home. Updated large kitchen with granite counters and top of line appliances. Two remodeled bathrooms. Large rooms with original hardwood floors and large windows throughout Large front porch and back yard with wrap around decking. Great basement for storage. Easy access to everything shopping, dining, entertainment, downtown, etc... Come and make this one your own.



Public Driving Directions: Camp Bowie South on Virginia Place



(RLNE3211576)