Fort Worth, TX
1760 Farleigh Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:18 PM

1760 Farleigh Court

1760 Farleigh Court · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Farleigh Court, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Hamlet

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLY TODAY!! - http://www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies

This 1,440sq ft townhome has LVT flooring through out, natural tile surround in the Master and Full Bathroom, with ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.

All living areas with a half bath and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.

Ample fenced backyard with patio.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1525951?source=marketing

Rental qualification requirements:
Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount
Two years on same job; At least in same industry
600+ credit score
Two years positive rent history
No Evictions or Broken Leases
No Criminal Convictions
Pet friendly (15 pound limit)

APPLY TODAY - http://www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Farleigh Court have any available units?
1760 Farleigh Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Farleigh Court have?
Some of 1760 Farleigh Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Farleigh Court currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Farleigh Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Farleigh Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Farleigh Court is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Farleigh Court offer parking?
No, 1760 Farleigh Court does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Farleigh Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Farleigh Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Farleigh Court have a pool?
No, 1760 Farleigh Court does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Farleigh Court have accessible units?
No, 1760 Farleigh Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Farleigh Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Farleigh Court does not have units with dishwashers.

