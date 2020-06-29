1760 Farleigh Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPLY TODAY!! - http://www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies



This 1,440sq ft townhome has LVT flooring through out, natural tile surround in the Master and Full Bathroom, with ceiling fans in the living room, dining room, and all bedrooms.



All living areas with a half bath and full size washer/dryer connections are downstairs and all bedrooms are upstairs with a full and master bath.



Ample fenced backyard with patio.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1525951?source=marketing



Rental qualification requirements:

Verifiable income 3.5 times the rent amount

Two years on same job; At least in same industry

600+ credit score

Two years positive rent history

No Evictions or Broken Leases

No Criminal Convictions

Pet friendly (15 pound limit)



APPLY TODAY - http://www.jbapropertymanagement.com/vacancies

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.