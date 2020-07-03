1733 Rialto Way

Amenities

Wonderful 3-2-2 in Harriett Creek Ranch. Fully remodeled with new carpet, fresh paint, vinyl flooring and a new roof! Large living room PLUS 2 dining areas! White cabinets in the kitchen with SS appliances and large walk in pantry! Master bedroom features dual sinks and large walk in closet! App fee $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease application & submit copies of PHOTO ID with app. We prepare the lease. Pets are case by case.