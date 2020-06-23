1732 Steinburg Lane

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage basketball court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Great home with a huge lot and back yard. Even room for RV parking. Home is next to a green belt. Cute galley kitchen featuring detail custom cabinets with ceramic tile counter tops. White-on-white appliance package includes a range, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Room is light and bright! Open dining area to living. Living room features a large brick corner fireplace and access to your fenced yard. There is even a basketball hoop to enjoy in your drive way. Two-car garage with remote access parking.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.