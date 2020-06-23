All apartments in Fort Worth
1732 Steinburg Lane
1732 Steinburg Lane

1732 Steinburg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Steinburg Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76134
Hallmark-Camelot

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Great home with a huge lot and back yard. Even room for RV parking. Home is next to a green belt. Cute galley kitchen featuring detail custom cabinets with ceramic tile counter tops. White-on-white appliance package includes a range, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Room is light and bright! Open dining area to living. Living room features a large brick corner fireplace and access to your fenced yard. There is even a basketball hoop to enjoy in your drive way. Two-car garage with remote access parking.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Steinburg Lane have any available units?
1732 Steinburg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Steinburg Lane have?
Some of 1732 Steinburg Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Steinburg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Steinburg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Steinburg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 Steinburg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1732 Steinburg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1732 Steinburg Lane offers parking.
Does 1732 Steinburg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Steinburg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Steinburg Lane have a pool?
No, 1732 Steinburg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Steinburg Lane have accessible units?
No, 1732 Steinburg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Steinburg Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1732 Steinburg Lane has units with dishwashers.

