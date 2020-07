Amenities

This recently renovated 2-2 home located in Ft Worth, TX is move in ready. Locate in the Fairmount Historical District. Living room features hardwood flooring and tall ceilings. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and granite counters and tiles back splash. Spacious master bedroom suite with large closet. Master bath has a single sink vanity, over sized shower and access to the utility room. Home is an entertainer's paradise with formal dining and large backyard deck