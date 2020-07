Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open floor plan with large living and dining areas. Eat-in Kitchen leads to beautiful covered patio with ceiling fans. Secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets. Huge pantry! Very nice storage building in back yard to keep the garage free for you cars. Walking distance to park and pool. Greenbelt is behind the home. Reverse Osmosis water system, hot water recirculation pump and solar screens on most of the windows.