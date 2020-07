Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 3-2-2 home in the Justin area!! The homes exterior offers a large corner lot with plenty of space in both the front and back yard with a back covered patio. The interior offers a open concept living and dining space with hard floors throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms. With a combined shower and tub in the bathrooms and master bedroom in the back of the home. The home has plenty of room for activities. Located close to plenty of shopping and parks!